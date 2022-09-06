Drag Bingo Fundraiser Benefiting Brazos Valley Roller Derby

Brazos Valley Roller Derby presents a wonderful evening of ball flying, wig snatching fun at the first ever drag bingo! Bingo cards go on sale at 5pm for $10 each and the games begin at 5:30pm. Every game winner will go home with a brilliant prize from our amazing sponsors. Don't worry about sitting it through because our talented host, Coco Chanel, will be providing a musical intermission you won't want to miss. If bingo isn't your jam, that's all good because The 101 will be slinging craft beers and cocktails while you enjoy the mighty rumpus. Oh, and let's not forget, they will be serving up Mad Breakfast Quesadillas from Mad Taco! So bring on the ones and the fun, for an evening you won't want to miss!