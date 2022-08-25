Drive Thru Pet Vaccination Clinic

HOW IT WORKS -PRE-REGISTRATION IS REQUIRED

Step 1: Fill out the registration form: https://chasingtailsvet.com/vaccine-clinic/

Step 2: You will get a confirmation for the time frame for your pets. If you are unable to make it during your time slot, just let us know!

This is to better serve you and to reduce our wait times. Please be aware that there will still be a wait at our clinics but this helps reduce that amount. Your cooperation is appreciated.We examine each and every patient, please expect a 15-20 minute or longer wait as we provide everyone with the same exceptional care! We have all your pet's annual preventative medicine needs, including Distemper/Parvo, Lepto, Bordetella, Rabies vaccinations for puppies/dogs; FVRCP, Feline Leukemia and Rabies for kittens/cats. We also have on-site Heartworm and FIV/FeLv testing. For preventatives, we carry Proheart 12, Sentinel, Simparica Trio, Heartgard, Nexgard, and Revolution Plus! We vaccinate dogs and cats starting between 4-6 weeks of age.