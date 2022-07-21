Dublin Irish Dance

WINGS is a brand-new Irish dance production created in Ireland by a critically acclaimed artistic team. Like no other show in its genre, WINGS features exquisite Irish and World champion dancers together with Ireland’s finest musical and vocal virtuosos. Complete with original music and choreography, this ground-breaking production infuses world dance and musical influences, thrilling audiences with its transformative emotional energy and imaginative design. A vivid and illuminating production portraying rich Irish heritage themes, enjoy spectacular dance and musical performances by this superb cast. Witness the dexterity and skill of these world champion tantalizing Irish dancers in this awesome captivating spectacle as they defy gravity.