Dynamic & Elegant Viano String Quartet performs CELEBRATION & ROMANCE

On Thursday, November 17 at 7 pm, the Viano String Quartet, the First Prize winner of the 2019 Banff International String Quartet Competition, will perform a beautifully balanced program of music by Haydn, Schumann, and Tchaikovsky – CELEBRATION & ROMANCE – at A&M United Methodist Church on 417 University Drive in College Station.

FREE concert.

To view a livestream, please register at fcmtx.org.