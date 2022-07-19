EATS & BEATS AT LAKE WALK: PETERSON BROTHERS

Our last Eats & Beats of the summer! Lake Walk's summer concert series is BACK with our fifth and final concert of the season. Featuring the Peterson Brothers, enjoy an evening of rhythm and blues with a few hundred of your closest friends. Each Eats & Beats concert features a different artist, a variety food trucks, yard games, giveaways, and even a few fun surprises along the way. This event is free and open to the public to attend. Food trucks will be open and ready to serve starting at 7:00 pm and the band will take the stage at 8 pm. Food trucks will be announced for each concert a few days beforehand!