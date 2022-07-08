Eats & Beats: Jack Thweatt

A fan-favorite is back at Eats & Beats! Lake Walk's summer concert series is BACK with our fourth concert of the season. Featuring Jack Thweatt, enjoy an evening of uplifting and pop inspired tunes with a few hundred of your closest friends. Each Eats & Beats concert features a different artist, a variety food trucks, yard games, giveaways, and even a few fun surprises along the way. This event is free and open to the public to attend. Food trucks will be open and ready to serve starting at 7:00 pm and the band will take the stage at 8 pm. Food trucks will be announced for each concert a few days beforehand! Learn more about Jack Thweatt by visiting https://www.jackthweattmusic.com/. Summer 2022 schedule: July 16: Jack Thweatt, July 30: Peterson Brothers Please note, outside coolers will not be allowed at Eats & Beats this summer. Alcoholic beverages will be sold onsite.