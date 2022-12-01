Screen Shot 2022-12-01 at 10.28.34 AM.png

Economic Outlook Conference 2023

Event by B/CS Chamber of Commerce

by

Presented by the Bryan/College Station Chamber of Commerce and Title Sponsor, Stylecraft, this conference offers an overview of factors affecting the economy of the Brazos Valley. This year's theme, Mapping the Future - the Impact of Yesterday, Today & Tomorrow, will provide valuable insights into the business climate of our community. 

Tickets -

Member: $100/ticket 

Non-Member: $125/ticket

Reserved Table of 8: $850 

Reserved Table of 10: $1050 

Reserved Table of 12: $1250

Coffee Reception: 7:00am

Check-in: 7:30am 

Program beings: 8:00am

Info

Hilton College Station & Conference Center 801 University Drive East, College Station, Texas
https://business.bcschamber.org/events/details/economic-outlook-conference-2023-3249
