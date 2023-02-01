ELEVATED Ribbon Cutting / Customer Appreciation!

ELEVATED was launched 3 years ago here in College Station, TX. Since opening, we have grown to form amazing relationships with our customers and the community. We joined the local Chamber of Commerce 6 months ago with hopes to shed light on the unknowns that surround hemp and it's legalities.

We are extremely excited to announce that 3 years later, we are hosting our official Chamber of Commerce Ribbon Cutting event and would love for you to join us!

Timeline of the event TBA.

This will also be a 'Customer Appreciation' event, so come hungry and ready to spin our infamous wheel!