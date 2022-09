Empowerment Med is bringing the newest health innovation to Century Square for one day only! Experience EMSCULPT NEO & EMSELLA free next Wednesday from 2 - 4 PM. Win swag raffles and enjoy a free workout with Tone 360 on The Green!

These devices help with:

Pelvic floor health

Intimate health/Blood flow

+25%Muscle Building

-30% Fat Reduction

Back pain/Physical Therapy

Core strength