Ethan Hanson at the Block T!

Ethan Hanson is a native Texas hailing from New Braunfels!

From a young age, Ethan has been engulfed in New Braunfels' bustling live music scene where his grandfather would take him to see live, local acts…and from the age of 8, Ethan picked up the guitar. Still listening and watching, dreaming about writing and playing up on the stages he had grown up around. In 2018, he was named runner-up at the Old -Settler's Music Festival youth competition and in September of 2020, won a 6 week competition in College Station and has played with or opened for acts such as Josh Grider, John Baumann, Rich O'toole and Aaron Watson. He is currently working on recording and releasing his first few songs to the world early in 2022, as well as touring anywhere between Lubbock and Nacogdoches.