An Evening at Hogwarts

Have you been waiting for your Hogwarts letter all this time? Well, it is finally here! Join us at the Larry J Ringer Library on July 21st at 6 PM for the start of semester ceremony. Don't miss the boat or you may not get sorted and then who knows what could happen. Send an owl to Hilary (handerson@bryantx.gov) or Liz (earthur@bryantx.gov) for more information. Character art is by Desinho_x of Twitter.