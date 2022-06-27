hogwarts.jpeg

An Evening at Hogwarts

by

Have you been waiting for your Hogwarts letter all this time? Well, it is finally here! Join us at the Larry J Ringer Library on July 21st at 6 PM for the start of semester ceremony. Don't miss the boat or you may not get sorted and then who knows what could happen. Send an owl to Hilary (handerson@bryantx.gov) or Liz (earthur@bryantx.gov) for more information. Character art is by Desinho_x of Twitter.

Info

library-logo-final-final-May-2010.png
Larry J. Ringer Public Library 1818 Harvey Mitchell Parkway S, College Station, Texas 77845
Adults Only
please enable javascript to view
Google Calendar - An Evening at Hogwarts - 2022-07-21 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - An Evening at Hogwarts - 2022-07-21 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - An Evening at Hogwarts - 2022-07-21 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - An Evening at Hogwarts - 2022-07-21 18:00:00 ical