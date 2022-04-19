Celebrate a hope-filled night at the Sexual Assault Resource Center's 4th annual "An Evening Under the Stars" event at the Texas A&M University Hotel and Conference Center! Join SARC for cocktails at our cash bar, delicious cuisine, entertainment, and our most anticipated, silent and live auctions.

We invite you to shine a light for survivors on September 9th at 6:30pm as we continue to work to end sexual assault and sexual violence in the Brazos Valley.

Your generous donations from the event will support survivors at SARC through the funding of our 24/7 hotline, care packages / accompaniments to the hospital, prevention education, advocacy services, and counseling.

Sponsorships and ticket opportunities available now.