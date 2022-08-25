Screen Shot 2022-08-25 at 9.54.02 AM.png

Exploring History Luncheon

Enjoy lunch while learning about our community’s history! These lectures are made possible through a partnership with the College Station Historic Preservation Committee. September’s Exploring History Luncheon will feature “Eagle Pennell: College Station Filmmaker & Outlaw of Regional Cinema” by William Wright. The luncheon is Wednesday, Sept. 21 at 11:30 a.m. at the Larry J. Ringer Library.

Attendance is free, but lunch is $7 per person. Lunch reservations are required by Friday, Sept. 16. You can reserve your lunch online: https://bit.ly/3j2TacV, by calling 979.764.3486 or by visiting a parks facility. Payment is required at registration.

Info

Larry J. Ringer Public Library 1818 Harvey Mitchell Parkway S, College Station, Texas 77845
https://rectrac.cstx.gov/wbwsc/webtrac.wsc/search.html?module=AR&PrimaryCode=PKS-17
