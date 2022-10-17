Fall Fest at Jones Crossing

Join us for our inaugural Fall Fest! Hosted on Sunday, October 23rd, from 1-4 pm in our courtyard, you're invited to enjoy complimentary fall bites and sips from our local businesses, pumpkin painting, games, live music, photo ops, and more! Kids and parents are also invited to dress up for a Halloween Costume Contest! Open all day, everyone will go home with some treats and a winner will be given a grand prize following the event. All are welcome, free to attend and enjoy!