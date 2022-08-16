Charcuterie Festival

𝗪𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬 & 𝐕𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐨𝐫𝐬: 𝘙𝘰𝘴é 𝘐𝘯𝘢𝘯𝘯𝘢 paired w/ Catherina in Cucina, 𝘗𝘪𝘯𝘰𝘵 𝘎𝘳𝘪𝘨𝘪𝘰 paired w/ Karri's Kreations, 𝘚𝘢𝘶𝘷𝘪𝘨𝘯𝘰𝘯 𝘉𝘭𝘢𝘯𝘤 paired w/ The Italian Pantry, 𝘓𝘪𝘮𝘯𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘢 paired w/ Boar's Head, 𝘊𝘳𝘪𝘮𝘴𝘰𝘯 paired w/ OMTAE Honey

𝐎𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐏𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐀𝐝𝐝-𝐨𝐧:𝘛𝘢𝘸𝘯𝘺 𝘗𝘰𝘳𝘵 & 𝘝𝘪𝘯 𝘥𝘶 𝘚𝘰𝘭𝘦𝘪𝘭 paired w/ Encore Gourmet Experience! 𝘗𝘰𝘳𝘵 𝘙𝘦𝘴𝘦𝘳𝘷𝘦 paired w/ Rum Cakes & Sweet Bakes! 𝐀𝐝𝐦𝐢𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧: $25 (+$15 for optional port dessert wine add-on) After enjoying bites perfectly complemented by newly released Bernhardt wines, guests will be welcomed to relax and enjoy an afternoon of live music from local talent amid the ambience of our very own Houston Hill Country. More local vendors will be outside for an Artisan Market open to the public from noon until 6pm. Outside chairs, picnic baskets, coolers of water & soft drinks will be allowed. Wine Club Members: This is not a pickup party, so there is no pickup requirement for the event! Purchases will not be counted towards the membership requirement, though Wine Club members can of course use their 20% discount and other membership benefits throughout the day.