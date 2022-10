Fall-elujah, it's that time of year again! Please join us at our annual Fall Festival, Sunday, October 30th, from 5-7:30pm. There will be games, trunk or treating, inflatables, a cake walk, candy, prizes, and tons of family fun!! Wear your costume and enter our costume contests. Be sure to bring a bucket for all your goodies. It’s sure to be a gourd time! There will be hamburgers, hot dogs, and ice cream available for purchase.