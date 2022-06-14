Family Concert with Storyteller Toni Simmons

Come join the Brazos Valley African Museum for a fun family event featuring Master Storyteller Toni Simmons!

Toni Simmons is an accomplished Oral Historian, Author, Griot, Educator...and, an award winning storyteller. Professional storyteller Toni Simmons brings stories to life with the use of rhythms, songs, and audience participation, which places them in the story. Her work appeals to audiences of all ages, young and old, and includes a wide variety of literature.