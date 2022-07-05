The College Station Police Department is excited to partner with the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum to bring you Family Fish 2022! Create lasting family memories while enjoying a morning of FREE fishing and fun at the pond on the grounds of the Bush Library and Museum! The pond will be generously stocked with fish, and additional activities will include games, education stations, emergency vehicle displays, refreshments, and more. Participants are encouraged to bring their own fishing gear. Fishing licenses are not required.