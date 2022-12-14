Farm Tour at Millican Reserve

Winter Farm Tours have arrived

Tours take place once a month! This is a free tour of the Farm at Millican Reserve ... all you have to do is RSVP at the link below.

Join Farmer Alexander on a walking tour of the farm, which spans roughly 2 acres and is an easy walk for all ages. You'll learn about seasonal produce and the ins and outs of how our farmers grow healthy crops.

The tour will include:

- Activities for kids

- Seed identification

- Tasting of farm fresh veggies

- And (of course): free Friday family farm fun

Interested in in joining our CSA? Don’t know what CSA stands for? Be sure to ask our farmer!

This tour is ideal for anyone who would like a better understanding of where their food comes from, as well as aspiring farmers, chefs, gardeners, or anyone with an interest in healthy, chemical free produce. Please bring water and plan to wear farm-appropriate clothing and footwear.