Farm Tour of Millican Reserve

Farm tours are here for fall! Tours take place once a month! This is a free tour of the Farm at Millican Reserve ... all you have to do is RSVP at the link below. Join Farmers Kenny and Alexander on a walking tour of the farm, which spans roughly 2 acres and is an easy walk for all ages. You'll learn about seasonal produce and the ins and outs of how our farmers grow healthy crops. The tour will include: Activities for kids, Seed identification, Tasting of farm fresh veggies and (of course): Free! Friday family farm fun is a limited number of CSA shares will be available after the tour. Don’t know what CSA stands for? Be sure to ask our farmer! This tour is ideal for anyone who would like a better understanding of where their food comes from, as well as aspiring farmers, chefs, gardeners, or anyone with an interest in healthy, chemical free produce. Please bring water and plan to wear farm-appropriate clothing and footwear.