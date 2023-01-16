February 2023 Wine Trail Passport

The February Wine Trail is a wonderful way to celebrate Valentine’s Day. Plan your romantic tour of local Texas wineries!

We invite you to join us from February 1-28, 2023, in the picturesque Texas countryside while exploring your local wineries and discovering award-winning wine.

Savor all that Texas Wine Country has to offer this February, and join us at your own pace and during each wineries’ regular tasting room hours.

The February Trail Passport event, valid February 1 – 28, 2023, allows you to receive three wine tastings at Southeast Texas’ most premier wineries.

Ticket prices are $30/individual or $54/couple (plus tax and fees). This is a substantial SAVINGS compared to separate wine flight costs at each winery! You can start at the winery of your choice.

Trail Passport tickets are valid for one visit to each of the member wineries during the month-long event dates, regardless of when tickets are purchased. You will also receive a complimentary wine trail logo glass, a punch card to keep track of your visits, and souvenir gift at the sixth stop (while supplies last).

Wine tastings at each winery consists of three 1.5oz pours of select or featured wines.

Wine Trail hours are based on each participating wineries’ normal business hours. Check individual winery websites for hours to plan your visit.

Tickets must be purchased online. Tickets MUST be presented (electronically or paper) at each winery for scanning to receive the three-wine tastings.

Tickets are non-refundable. Groups of 8 or more are asked to contact each winery before arrival.

The Texas Bluebonnet Wine Trail wineries remind you to drink responsibly and designate a driver. Per TABC regulations, anyone appearing to be intoxicated will not be served and may be asked to leave the premises.

Participating Wineries:

Bernhardt Winery | Messina Hof Winery | Perrine Winery | Texas Star Winery | Threshold Vineyards | West Sandy Creek Winery