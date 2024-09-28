Festival of the Wolves

Saint Francis Wolf Sanctuary 6731 Pavlock Road, Navasota, Texas 77868

TICKETS ARE SOLD AT THE DOOR ONLY

The fall is coming and so is our biggest festival of the year! Come out and see the pack for the Festival of the Wolves. The animals and their keepers will be having special enrichment demonstrations throughout the day! You can also enjoy some of our community’s amazing artisan vendors, yummy food trucks, a kid’s zone, and silent auction! No reservations needed. Tickets are sold at the door only. All tickets are $15 per person. Children 5yrs. or younger are free!

Family-friendly, Market, Nonprofits
936-894-9653
