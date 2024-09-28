× Expand Saint Francis Wolf Sanctuary Festival of the Wolves 2024! Come Meet the Pack!

The fall is coming and so is our biggest festival of the year! Come out and see the pack for the Festival of the Wolves. The animals and their keepers will be having special enrichment demonstrations throughout the day! You can also enjoy some of our community’s amazing artisan vendors, yummy food trucks, a kid’s zone, and silent auction! No reservations needed. Tickets are sold at the door only. All tickets are $15 per person. Children 5yrs. or younger are free!