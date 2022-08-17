Fiestas Patrias Parade & Festival

The Fiestas Patrias Mexicanas of Bryan-College Station is a non-profit organization founded in the early 1990's by Emilio Lopez, Sr., and Roy Lopez. Each year, for over 25 years, we organize a cultural celebration parade, which brings an estimated 10,000 people to the Historical Downtown Bryan District, in Bryan, Texas. We take pride in awarding scholarships to high school students entering higher education, adults continuing higher education, and educators continuing higher education in a Master's program. As members of the Arts Council of the Brazos Valley, we strive to build unity in our community by celebrating culture and the arts.