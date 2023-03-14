Fight 2 Unite!

JOIN THE FIGHT

United Way of the Brazos Valley and Lions Pride Sports professional wrestling have teamed up to fight for health, education and financial stability in the Brazos Valley. Come and cheer on your favorite wrestlers at this family-friendly event while also supporting a great cause!

Event Details

April 14, 2023

Event starts at 7:30 pm; Gates open at 6:30 pm

Edible Field

2200 Bomber Dr, Bryan, TX 77801

Get in early with a VIP Experience Ticket! VIP Experience starts at 6 pm

Get in the ring and join the fight for a stronger Brazos Valley!