First Annual Breast Cancer Memorial Celebration

The memorial will honor those lost to breast cancer, celebrate survivors of the disease, and provide access to free resources. Guests are invited to decorate a small flag with their loved one’s name, which will be displayed on the BCHD’S grounds. A small reception will take place in the BCHD classroom where breast cancer survivor, Andrea Farrar will share her story. Texas C-Step will also be in attendance to sign eligible women up for free breast cancer screenings.

Brazos County Health District 201 N Texas Ave , Bryan, Texas 77803
to
