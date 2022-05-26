first-friday-june-624x351.jpg

First Friday at the Fanthorp Inn

Join us on the first Friday of June, July, and August for special guided tours of the inn at 12, 4, and 6 p.m. Each of these first Friday events will include first person interpretation, meaning a historical figure will guide guests through their experiences with Henry Fanthorp and his inn.

On June 3, you are invited to follow in the footsteps of George Ehrenfort, a German immigrant who worked at the Fanthorp Inn for over 20 years.

Fanthorp Inn State Historic Site 579 S. Main Street, Anderson, Texas 77830
