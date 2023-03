YOU ARE INVITED to FIRST SATURDAY ART FAIR as a vendor or guest on March 4 from 11:00 am to 4:00 pm at DEGALLERY SQUARE.

Live Music, a Food truck, Amazing Artists, and Crafting Table for kids.

All artworks inside Degallery with 20% off only First Saturday!

Check our schedule for art classes.

Registration for kids' and adults' art classes for this day (one-day class only) is open online. Schedule – DEGALLERY

Registration for vendors is available online for the 2023 season. Spaces are limited.