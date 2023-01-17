Classic Movies In The Park: The Wiz (1978)

Bring your blankets, chairs, and picnic baskets to the Wolf Pen Creek Amphitheater and enjoy classic family-friendly films on our 32-foot inflatable, high-definition screen. The first screening is on Jan. 29, followed by movies on Feb. 26, March 26, and April 30.

Admission is free! The gates always open at 6 p.m., and the movies start at 7. Free parking is available at Post Oak Mall, with accessible parking near Colgate Drive. Sorry, pets are not allowed.

You can bring refreshments, but coolers must be 48 quarts or smaller. Alcohol and glass containers are not allowed, and food will be available for purchase.