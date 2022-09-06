Screen Shot 2022-09-06 at 9.58.51 AM.png

Five Fold Leaders- Gospel & Jazz Brunch

Join us on Sunday, September 11th from 1:00 until 3:00 p.m. at the Grand Stafford in Downtown Bryan for live music, delicious food, fellowship, and fun, as we raise funds in support of college scholarships for underrepresented minority students who are interested in joining Texas A&M University. Five Fold Leaders is a registered non-profit with members ranging from 16 to 83. We undergird each other and empower, engage, and educate the youth in Christian Leadership. 

Grand Stafford Theater 106 S Main St., Bryan, Texas
https://grandstaffordtheater.com/event/five-fold-leaders-gospel-jazz-brunch/
