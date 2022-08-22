Five Fold Leaders Gospel & Jazz Brunch

Join us on Sunday, September 11th from 1:00 until 3:00 p.m. at the Grand Stafford in Downtown Bryan for live music, delicious food, fellowship, and fun, as we raise funds in support of college scholarships for underrepresented minority students who are interested in joining Texas A&M University. Five Fold Leaders is a registered non-profit with members ranging from 16 to 83. We undergird each other and empower, engage, and educate the youth in Christian Leadership. (fivefoldleaders.org) DOORS OPEN AT 12:30 PM, TICKETING OPTIONS, $35 First Floor Priority Seating: Ticket includes a delicious plate of food courtesy of The Remnant of Nawlins! Includes reserved priority table seating on our lower floor with great view of stage. $25 Second Floor Seating: Ticket includes a delicious plate of food courtesy of The Remnant of Nawlins! Includes reserved seating on either balcony or in upstairs lounge, Lounge seating will be provided comfortable experience with big screen broadcast of stage and intimate atmosphere. NOTE: Because the upper floor is not accessible for those with mobility issues, we ask that those who are younger and able-bodied consider purchasing Second Floor seating tickets as a first choice.