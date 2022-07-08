Floats-n-Flicks

Enjoy movies under the stars this summer! The Movies in the Park summer series is presented by Brannon Industrial Group. On Friday, August 5, Luca (PG) will be shown on the big screen at the Blue Bell Aquatic Center courtesy of our movie sponsor, Citizens State Bank. Gates open at 8 pm. The movie will begin 10 minutes after sunset. Bring your float to be in the pool during the movie. Event Promotion generously provided by KTEX 106-KWHI 1280.