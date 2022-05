Dr. Jones noted in his journal on July 19, 1846 – “Ripe peaches from my Orchard at Barrington.” Caring for an orchard takes skill and patience, but it can be highly rewarding! Come help us haul water and cultivate the orchard as you learn about heirloom trees and fruit growing in the 19th century. Contact Ben Baumgartner at ben.baumgartner@thc.texas.gov or (936) 878-2214 x248 for more information.