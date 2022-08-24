Screen Shot 2022-08-24 at 1.47.19 PM.png

Foster Recruitment Event at Mo's Irish Pub

by

Urgent Animals of Hearne are looking for new FOSTERS for our team. (We help animals in Bryan/College Station as well) If you are interested in joining our team come out and meet us and find out what its like to help save some furry lives! We provide everything for our Fosters! If you cannot foster come on out and meet us and some of our adorable adoptables! Have some great food and meet some super cool humans and furry friends! HOPE TO SEE YOU THERE!

Info

Mo's Irish Pub 1025 University Dr. Suite 101, College Station, Texas
to
Google Calendar - Foster Recruitment Event at Mo's Irish Pub - 2022-08-27 11:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Foster Recruitment Event at Mo's Irish Pub - 2022-08-27 11:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Foster Recruitment Event at Mo's Irish Pub - 2022-08-27 11:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Foster Recruitment Event at Mo's Irish Pub - 2022-08-27 11:00:00 ical