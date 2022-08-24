Foster Recruitment Event at Mo's Irish Pub

Urgent Animals of Hearne are looking for new FOSTERS for our team. (We help animals in Bryan/College Station as well) If you are interested in joining our team come out and meet us and find out what its like to help save some furry lives! We provide everything for our Fosters! If you cannot foster come on out and meet us and some of our adorable adoptables! Have some great food and meet some super cool humans and furry friends! HOPE TO SEE YOU THERE!