Freaky Friday

This new musical, based on the beloved 1972 novel by Mary Rodgers and the hit Disney films, was developed by Disney Theatrical Productions expressly for licensing to theatres. It features a book by Bridget Carpenter (co-executive producer and writer on TV hits, “Friday Night Lights” and “Parenthood”) and music and lyrics by Tom Kitt and Brian Yorkey (the Pulitzer Prize-winning composers of Next to Normal and If/Then).

When an overworked mother and her teenage daughter magically swap bodies, they have just one day to put things right again. Freaky Friday is a heartfelt, comedic, and unexpectedly emotional update on an American classic. By spending a day in each other’s shoes, Katherine and Ellie come to appreciate one another’s struggles, learn self-acceptance, and realize the immeasurable love and mutual respect that bond a mother and daughter.

The Theatre Company Of Bryan College Station 3125 S. Texas Ave. Ste. 500, Bryan, Texas
