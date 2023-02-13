This new musical, based on the beloved 1972 novel by Mary Rodgers and the hit Disney films, was developed by Disney Theatrical Productions expressly for licensing to theatres. It features a book by Bridget Carpenter (co-executive producer and writer on TV hits, “Friday Night Lights” and “Parenthood”) and music and lyrics by Tom Kitt and Brian Yorkey (the Pulitzer Prize-winning composers of Next to Normal and If/Then).

When an overworked mother and her teenage daughter magically swap bodies, they have just one day to put things right again. Freaky Friday is a heartfelt, comedic, and unexpectedly emotional update on an American classic. By spending a day in each other’s shoes, Katherine and Ellie come to appreciate one another’s struggles, learn self-acceptance, and realize the immeasurable love and mutual respect that bond a mother and daughter.