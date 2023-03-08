FREE BODY WELL TRIAL WORKOUT WITH FIT4MOM

Looking for a great way to spend time with your community and get fit while hanging out with the kids? Visit with Fit4Mom on March 21st to enjoy their free Body Well workout/open house and get all the information you need about the transformational and customized program before the 8-week mom-only program begins. Workout will be on The Green at 7:30 - 8:30 PM, then stay and enjoy dinner with the group at one of our delicious nearby eateries at Century Square!

Enjoy the evening at Century Square with the whole family; husbands and family members always welcome.