Free Health Clinic - The REACH Project

TAMU College of Pharmacy will be doing A1C and blood glucose screenings for diabetes. Nurse-Family Partnerships are providing education about the program and signing interested expectants. HealthPoint is providing resources and education on affordable healthcare. Brazos County Health District will be providing COVID-19 immunizations. Texas C-STEP is providing education and resources about cancer. Providing referrals for their clinic. Dr. Carl Tong will provide education and resources for heart disease and other heart conditions.