Free Health Clinic - The REACH Project

TAMU College of Pharmacy will be doing A1C and blood glucose screenings for diabetes. Nurse-Family Partnerships are providing education about the program and signing interested expectants. HealthPoint is providing resources and education on affordable healthcare. Brazos County Health District will be providing COVID-19 immunizations. Texas C-STEP is providing education and resources about cancer. Providing referrals for their clinic. Dr. Carl Tong will provide education and resources for heart disease and other heart conditions. 

Brazos Valley African American Museum 500 E. Pruitt Street, Bryan, Texas 77803
832-622-4718
