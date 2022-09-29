Screen Shot 2022-09-29 at 4.32.14 PM.png

Free Microchip and Rabies Vaccination Event

Must Pre-Register Before Nov. 9

The Bryan Animal Center is hosting another microchip and rabies vaccination event! This event will take place at Sue Haswell Park, 1142 E Wiliam Joel Bryan Pkwy. Bryan, TX 77803. We will be giving away free microchips and free rabies vaccines to pets that reside WITHIN the City Limits of Bryan. In order to receive any of the items at this event, you MUST show proof of residency within the City limits of Bryan via BTU bill or valid ID. Supplies will be limited and will be given out first come, first served. LIMIT 4 PETS PER HOUSEHOLD. All pets must be restrained to a leash or crate for this event. Please call 979.209.5260 if you have any questions.

YOU MUST PRE-REGISTER FOR THIS EVENT BEFORE NOV. 9TH

Info

Sue Haswell Memorial Park 1142 E. William J. Bryan Pkwy., Bryan, Texas
979.209.5260
