Free Microchips & Nail Trims

Does your pet need a nail trim? We are offering free nail trims to any dog or cat (cats will be serviced in vehicles) that needs it!

Long Way Home is excited to start providing free microchips with free lifetime registration to the community!

These microchips will be implanted at no cost, to any cat or dog that is over 8 weeks old and over 3 pounds.

Anyone in the community may benefit from these services, regardless of income. No qualifications needed!

Keep your pet from ending up in the shelter or at risk, by having a permanent form of owner identification if your pet gets loose by accident, during a natural disaster, or any circumstance where your pet gets away from you. Having a microchip is the single best way to help make sure your pet gets back home to you!

MICROCHIPS SAVE LIVES!

The event will be held in the parking lot in front of Pet Supplies Plus in Bryan, Texas. Thank you to our partners at Blinn College Veterinary Technology for helping us with this amazing event!