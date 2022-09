We are thrilled to host another seminar this year! Join us on Saturday, 10/15/22, at 9:30 am to learn from industry professionals how to achieve superior results from a remodeling project. Whether you are planning to DIY or you will hire a remodeling company, this seminar will provide insight into the process of achieving a quality project. We only have 12 seats available, so please sign up by following the link to our website!