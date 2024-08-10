Friends of the Library Young Readers Book Sale
to
Clara B. Mounce Public Library 201 East 26th Street, Bryan, Texas 77803
Bryan-College Station Library System
Thousands of Books for Sale
Kids stuck inside this summer? Chill out with a good book from the Friends of the Library Young Readers’ Book Sale. Shop bargain children’s books Aug. 10 at Mounce Library in downtown Bryan. The sale opens at 10 a.m. to the general public. Doors close at 2 p.m. Choose from hundreds of books. Hardbacks cost just $1 and paperbacks only 50 cents. Proceeds help pay for library programs. Entrance is free. For more information go to www.friendsbcs.org or email folbcs@gmail.com.