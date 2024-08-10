Friends of the Library Young Readers Book Sale

to

Clara B. Mounce Public Library 201 East 26th Street, Bryan, Texas 77803

Kids stuck inside this summer? Chill out with a good book from the Friends of the Library Young Readers’ Book Sale. Shop bargain children’s books Aug. 10 at Mounce Library in downtown Bryan. The sale opens at 10 a.m. to the general public. Doors close at 2 p.m. Choose from hundreds of books. Hardbacks cost just $1 and paperbacks only 50 cents. Proceeds help pay for library programs. Entrance is free. For more information go to www.friendsbcs.org or email folbcs@gmail.com.

Info

library-logo-final-final-May-2010.png
Clara B. Mounce Public Library 201 East 26th Street, Bryan, Texas 77803
Family-friendly
979-209-5600
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Friends of the Library Young Readers Book Sale - 2024-08-10 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Friends of the Library Young Readers Book Sale - 2024-08-10 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Friends of the Library Young Readers Book Sale - 2024-08-10 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Friends of the Library Young Readers Book Sale - 2024-08-10 10:00:00 ical