Kids stuck inside this summer? Chill out with a good book from the Friends of the Library Young Readers’ Book Sale. Shop bargain children’s books Aug. 10 at Mounce Library in downtown Bryan. The sale opens at 10 a.m. to the general public. Doors close at 2 p.m. Choose from hundreds of books. Hardbacks cost just $1 and paperbacks only 50 cents. Proceeds help pay for library programs. Entrance is free. For more information go to www.friendsbcs.org or email folbcs@gmail.com.