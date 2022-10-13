Friends of Bluebonnet Opry: Kenneth Kristynik, Gene Hackemack and Greg Machac

This month's Bluebonnet Opry will be our bi-annual Polka Show featuring Kenneth Kristynik, Gene Hachemack and Greg Machac, as well as our outstanding house band. It will be a great show!

It will be held Thursday, October 20th at Silverwings Ballroom in Brenham. The doors open at 5:30 and the show starts at 7:30 pm.

As always, hamburgers, chicken sandwiches, nachos, fries, sodas and such will be available, as well as deserts, tea, water, lemonade and coffee. Adult beverages will also be sold at the snack bar.

Please come out and join us for a great night of Polka and country music!

Remember that proceeds from our opry benefit Hospice Brazos Valley.

At $8 per person, this is a bargain for an evening of great music and dancing.

Hope to see you there!

Bluebonnet Opry Board

Nov. show - David Lewis

Dec. show – Derek Spence