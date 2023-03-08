FRONT PORCH LIVE MUSIC

Join us every weekend for an evening of live music on The Front Porch at Century Square. Enjoy music underneath the twinkling lights on The Green or from the patio of a nearby restaurant!

Artists’ line-up will include solos + duos made up of students and locals alike who are making their name in our city. With dinner and drinks within arm’s reach, we welcome you to grab your favorite people, take a seat, take a sip, and enjoy a relaxed night in the heart of College Station.