Challenge your mind and create friendships while playing board games at the Southwood Community Center on Tuesday, April 25 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Admission is free.

Enjoy chess, checkers, Catan, and much more to challenge your mind and create friendships. All ages are welcome. An adult must accompany minors.

For more information, call 979.764.6351 or email parks@cstx.gov