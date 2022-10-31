Salúd BVSO! Featuring Javier Chaparro

Experience the return of Salúd, the songwriting muse of BVSO Concertmaster Javier Chaparro! This popular Austin-based band draws inspiration from throughout Latin America mixed with classical, jazz and Americana styles. This unique approach creates music filled with romance, inspiration and pure joy.
Rudder Auditorium 401 Joe Routt Boulevard, College Station, Texas 77843
