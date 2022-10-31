Screen Shot 2022-10-31 at 9.10.40 AM.png

Salúd BVSO! Featuring Javier Chaparro

Event by Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra

by

Experience the return of Salúd, the songwriting muse of BVSO Concertmaster Javier Chaparro! This popular Austin-based band draws inspiration from throughout Latin America mixed with classical, jazz and Americana styles. This unique approach creates music filled with romance, inspiration and pure joy.

Info

Rudder Auditorium 401 Joe Routt Boulevard, College Station, Texas 77843
https://boxoffice.tamu.edu/online/default.asp?doWork::WScontent::loadArticle=Load&BOparam::WScontent::loadArticle::article_id=8C3D300E-E6B8-4952-9B39-27A91F9CCDC1&BOparam::WScontent::loadArticle::context_id=03C91D3B-0B01-499A-B80E-25AA936E7F7A
Google Calendar - Salúd BVSO! Featuring Javier Chaparro - 2022-11-06 17:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Salúd BVSO! Featuring Javier Chaparro - 2022-11-06 17:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Salúd BVSO! Featuring Javier Chaparro - 2022-11-06 17:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Salúd BVSO! Featuring Javier Chaparro - 2022-11-06 17:00:00 ical