Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder

The hilarious and most-nominated show of the 2014 season. With ten Tony nominations and four wins, including Best Musical, Book, Direction and Costumes, it also earned seven Drama Desk Awards, four Outer Critics Circle Awards, and one Drama League Award, all of which included Best Musical.

When the low-born Monty Navarro finds out that he’s eighth in line for an earldom in the lofty D’Ysquith family, he sets off down a scandalous path to outlive them all. Can he knock off his unsuspecting relatives without being caught, and juggle two women at the same time?

Show times:

Friday and Saturday's shows at 7 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday's shows at 2 p.m.