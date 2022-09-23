2022 Summer Movie Film Series
George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum 1000 George Bush Drive W, Bryan, Texas 77845
The George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum will be hosting the 2022 Summer Movie Film Series and you’re invited! Bring your blankets and lawn chairs and enjoy the films under the stars. Free games and refreshments (while supplies last) will begin at 7 p.m. and the movies will start just after sundown. For more information, visit bush41.org/events.
Info
George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum 1000 George Bush Drive W, Bryan, Texas 77845