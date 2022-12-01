GHQHA Open All Breed Performance & Ranch Show

Welcome to the GHQHA 2023 Show season! These shows are for ALL BREEDS of horses! NOT just AQHA! We welcome all breeds, registered or not! All levels and experiences of riders and horses!

All these shows will be single judged, we will have Daily High Point/Reserve awards at each show along with Year End High Point & Reserve High Point Awards. These shows are PAC approved! Come get points!!

Please be sure to read this year's show rules carefully before your first show. We base our rules off the AQHA rule book. The entry forms may be downloaded from the 'Show Forms' page. The two required liability releases are located within the Show Rules for you to print and sign. A parent or court-appointed guardian must sign the releases for each child 18 years of age or younger. We are excited to see you there!

2023 Show Dates:

January 14th & 15th: Performance (14th) & Ranch (15th) @ The Brazos County Expo Complex in Bryan, TX

May 27th & 28th: Performance (27th) & Ranch (28th) @ The Brazos County Expo Complex in Bryan, TX

*PENDING*

September 9th- Performance Show

October 7th- Ranch Show