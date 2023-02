Join us at Lux Beautique on February 9th in Bryan/College Station for a night of beauty and relaxation! This event will be from 5:30 PM to 7:00 PM. Bring a friend and enjoy the services of Botox, Lip filler, and Skinny Lipo B shots! Wine and snacks will be provided! Come hang out with us! Address 3001 Wildflower Dr. Suite 2 Bryan, TX 77845