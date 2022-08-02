GIVE TODAY -- 2022 BRAZOS VALLEY GIVES

GIVE TODAY TO YOUR FAVORITE NONPROFITS DURING BRAZOS VALLEY GIVES DAY!!! Brazos Valley Gives is an annual month-long giving event that culminates on the 3rd Tuesday of Oct. -- TUESDAY, OCTOBER 18 -- with 18-hours of on-line giving that brings the region together on one day and as “one community" to raise critical funding and awareness for nonprofit organizations throughout the Brazos Valley. This day of giving empowers individual donors and business leaders to come together to support causes close to their hearts – and where a small donor can feel just as important as a large donor. Powered by the Community Foundation, Brazos Valley Gives day encourages citizens and businesses to “give where you live,” and all donations pass-thru directly to the donor’s charity(ies) of choice. This year, Brazos Valley Gives is co-sponsored by West, Webb, Allbritton & Gentry. The goal for Brazos Valley Gives is $1,000,000. The big day begins at 5:00 a.m. and continues all day until 11:00 p.m. Please visit brazosvalleygives.org to see a list of the nonprofit participants or for more information send an email to brazosvalleygives@gmail.com. If you are a local citizen or business interested in sponsoring Brazos Valley Gives in the future, please call Patricia Gerling, President/CEO of the Community Foundation of the Brazos Valley at (979) 589-4305. Let’s all join in as we strengthen nonprofits, empower donors and build community throughout our beloved Brazos Valley. WE GIVE WHERE WE LIVE!