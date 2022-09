If you’re looking for a fun afternoon with family and friends, look no further than Grace on The Green. Every Sunday, guests can enjoy live music with a line-up of inspirational artists on the outdoor Front Porch stage. Grab a spot under a shaded picnic table on The Green or sit on the patio of some of the best brunch spots in College Station including Juanita's Tex Mex Cantina, Sweet Paris, MESS Waffles, Harvest Coffee Bar, and PORTERS Dining + Butcher.